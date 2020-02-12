AC assures Manchura Dam victims of resolution of their issues

Assistant Commissioner Oghi once again assured the affected people of Manchora Dam that action will be taken against the irregularities in the projects, payments would be made as soon as possible and conduct a new survey of the land

Oghi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Oghi once again assured the affected people of Manchora Dam that action will be taken against the irregularities in the projects, payments would be made as soon as possible and conduct a new survey of the land.

AC Oghi Muhammad Shajeen Wastro said this while talking to a delegation of Manchora Dam affectees at his office on Wednesday.

He further said, "I am well aware of the problems of the affected people and trying to resolve those as soon as possible". While representing the delegation Shaharyar Advocate said that from the last three years district administration has imposed section IV and started the construction of the dam, the contractor has also demolished the houses but did not start the payments.

He further said that people were also not satisfied with the survey of the land and demanding to re-survey.

Earlier on Feb 7, the affected people of Manchora dam have given a deadline of February 10 to the district administration for the payments of land which has been acquired for the dam during a protest and they also met with the AC Oghi and presented the demands.

While addressing the protesters have said despite several promises district administration did not pay their dues which is not acceptable.

They said that precious agriculture land, houses, water mills and forest land have been buried under the Manchora Dam project, but the government yet to decide the payments of the land.

The protesters said that till February 10 if district administration fails to provide the payments then they would start another campaign for their rights, after passing the dead line the affected people once again staged a protest and met with the district administration to peacefully to resolve the issue.