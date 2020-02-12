AC Astore chairs price control committee meeting

Astore Assistant Commissioner Sher Afzal during a meeting with Price Control Committee advised the members of committee to implement the government prices in all the markets

Assistant Commissioner Sher Afzal after meeting, while talking to media persons said that they were serving the people and trying to facilitate masses and asked the shopkeepers and wholesalers to sell their good according to the rates given by price control committee Astore.

If any shopkeeper found selling the goods other than the price given by price control committee have to face a strict action.