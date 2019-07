(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::Muhammad Mohsin Alam, the newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Tehsil Athara Hazai has taken over charge of his office and started to perform his duties.

Talking to APP, he said he would leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the citizens as per vision of the Punjab government.