AC Baffa raids on illegal petrol sale point, seizes smuggled petrol

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Baffa Pakhat tehsil assistant commissioner Wednesday raided a petrol sale point at Baffa where some people were selling smuggled petrol.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr Qasi Ali, AC raided a petrol sales point at Baffa where some people were illegally selling loose petrol, which was smuggled from Iran.

AC also seized hundreds of liters smuggled petrol, sealed the depot and took legal action against the seller.

Despite a ban on sales of loose petroleum products, in many areas of Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan where petrol pumps are not available and people use to sell loose petrol, the complaints of sale of smuggled petrol from Iran is common.

People of Baffa appreciated action of district administration against illegal and loose petrol selling in the areas and said the admin should resolve this issue on a permanent basis.