UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Baffa Raids On Illegal Petrol Sale Point, Seizes Smuggled Petrol

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:46 PM

AC Baffa raids on illegal petrol sale point, seizes smuggled petrol

Baffa Pakhat tehsil assistant commissioner Wednesday raided a petrol sale point at Baffa where some people were selling smuggled petrol

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Baffa Pakhat tehsil assistant commissioner Wednesday raided a petrol sale point at Baffa where some people were selling smuggled petrol.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Dr Qasi Ali, AC raided a petrol sales point at Baffa where some people were illegally selling loose petrol, which was smuggled from Iran.

AC also seized hundreds of liters smuggled petrol, sealed the depot and took legal action against the seller.

Despite a ban on sales of loose petroleum products, in many areas of Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan where petrol pumps are not available and people use to sell loose petrol, the complaints of sale of smuggled petrol from Iran is common.

People of Baffa appreciated action of district administration against illegal and loose petrol selling in the areas and said the admin should resolve this issue on a permanent basis.

Related Topics

Petrol Iran Sale Mansehra Kohistan From

Recent Stories

CDA allocates Rs495 million for provision of clean ..

2 minutes ago

Sports goods exports fall 14.03% in 5 months

2 minutes ago

Smog, cloudy weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Canals of Sukkur Barage closed

4 minutes ago

Adviser to Ombudsman to hold open court tomorrow

4 minutes ago

Coaching setup under threat after national's team ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.