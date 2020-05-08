UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Bajaur Arrested Several On Violation Of Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

AC Bajaur arrested several on violation of lockdown

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Khar Magistrate First Class Fazlur Rahim visited the area Pusht and its vicinities and inspected the lockdown here

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Khar Magistrate First Class Fazlur Rahim visited the area Pusht and its vicinities and inspected the lockdown here.

He cracked down on the violators on the spot and took several farmers into custody on the spot and sent regular letters against them under Section 33 of the NDMKP and transferred them to Khar Police Station for vigilance.

On this occasion, the AC Fazalur Rahim said that the people should implement the lockdown and support the administration, otherwise action would be taken against them under the proposed law and no excuse would be acceptable to anyone.

Related Topics

Police Station

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize huge cache of crystal dru ..

1 second ago

‘Bilawal should focus Thar where children are dy ..

17 minutes ago

SPI-based inflation goes up 0.36 percent

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) facilitation cen ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest four bootleggers, 520 liter liquor s ..

2 minutes ago

Ford to Gradually Resume Production in North Ameri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.