AC Bajaur arrested several on violation of lockdown

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Khar Magistrate First Class Fazlur Rahim visited the area Pusht and its vicinities and inspected the lockdown here.

He cracked down on the violators on the spot and took several farmers into custody on the spot and sent regular letters against them under Section 33 of the NDMKP and transferred them to Khar Police Station for vigilance.

On this occasion, the AC Fazalur Rahim said that the people should implement the lockdown and support the administration, otherwise action would be taken against them under the proposed law and no excuse would be acceptable to anyone.