AC Bajaur visits different bazaars for implementing govt orders

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir Sunday visited Nawagai, Kamar Sar and Laghrai Bazaar in accordance with the declaration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against Corona virus and monitored the steps being taken by the shopkeepers, markets owners and small traders.

On this occasion, he directed the shopkeepers, markets owners and small traders to close down all their affairs well before 4.00 p.m. He made it clear to all marketers that the concession given with the same amount of time and with the same security measures would not be tolerated by any individual.

He said that the people and businessmen should accept the policy of the government so that to ensure safety to the general public. He said the orders regarding the SOPs and other guideline issued by the provincial government should be implemented with zeal and spirit and immediate action would be taken against the violators. He said there should be complete ban on more than five people gathering while stern action would be taken against those unnecessarily roaming in the bazaars and markets.