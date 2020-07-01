AC Bajaur visits petrol pumps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao and Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir, Navagai Tehsildar Shah Ahmed Wednesday paid a surprise visits to Navagai Bazaar and all the adjoining areas to check the availability of petrol at various petrol pumps across the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao and Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir, Navagai Tehsildar Shah Ahmed Wednesday paid a surprise visits to Navagai Bazaar and all the adjoining areas to check the availability of petrol at various petrol pumps across the district.

During the visit, they also checked the gauge, prices of oil supply and delivery to the public at various petrol pumps besides reviewing the public to follow the SOPs, including wearing masks, social distancing. An owner of the petrol pump was fined for exceeding the official rate and a warning was issued to seal it for future violations.