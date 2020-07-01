UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Bajaur Visits Petrol Pumps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:20 PM

AC Bajaur visits petrol pumps

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao and Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir, Navagai Tehsildar Shah Ahmed Wednesday paid a surprise visits to Navagai Bazaar and all the adjoining areas to check the availability of petrol at various petrol pumps across the district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao and Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir, Navagai Tehsildar Shah Ahmed Wednesday paid a surprise visits to Navagai Bazaar and all the adjoining areas to check the availability of petrol at various petrol pumps across the district.

During the visit, they also checked the gauge, prices of oil supply and delivery to the public at various petrol pumps besides reviewing the public to follow the SOPs, including wearing masks, social distancing. An owner of the petrol pump was fined for exceeding the official rate and a warning was issued to seal it for future violations.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Visit All

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

53 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

1 hour ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

2 hours ago

Hangu police arrest four drugs dealers, recover 37 ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs700 to Rs105,200 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.