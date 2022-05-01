UrduPoint.com

AC Bajaur Visits Sasta Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM

BAJAUR, My 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) ::On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor along with Tehsildar Atmankhel Muhammad Fayyaz Sunday visited the Sasta bazaars in Arang Tawhidabad and Gaddafi bazaars and check availabilities and quality of food items.

Citizens in the bazaars when seen among them in the Sasta bazaars, the officials of the district administration appreciated them for setting up these Sasta bazaars where flour and other groceries are available to the citizens at relatively low prices.

The team also checked the quality of food items available in the Sasta Bazaars, expiry dates and above all the prices being fixed by the district administration. In addition, the butchers who set up cabins on the streets were given a stern warning that no concessions would be made on litter and groceries. Strict instructions were issued that violation of official tariff will not be tolerated at all, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against the violators, the team warned the shopkeepers and butchers on the spot.

