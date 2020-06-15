UrduPoint.com
AC Bara Meets With Regional Jirga Elders For The Implementation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

AC Bara meets with regional Jirga elders for the implementation of SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Khyber,Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash Monday met with the elders of the Regional Jirga to convince all the elders,leaders and youth to follow Government SOPs for their safety from coronavirus.

He asked the Jirga elders and leaders to continue full cooperate with the administration on a voluntary basis and force the people in the newly merged tribal areas to wear masks for their safety and their families and others.

He said if the elders see any coronavirus symptoms in any individual,they would be required to take precautionary measures.

"If an individual or a household has tested positive for coronavirus, they should voluntarily quarantined them in homes for few days ," Naik Muhammad Bangash requested the elders.

He also urged the Jirga elders to play role in stopping the people coming and going unnecessarily.Quarantine would help homes in all ways, he informed.

He suggested them to form a committees at the level of masajids, bazaars etc to inform people to wear masks,wash hands, use gloves, ensuring social distancing and avoid unnecessary visit to the bazaars and markets.

The committee,he said, would keep inform people to follow all precautionary measures in order to make sure safety to everyone in a timely manner and they were bound to follow the Jirga elders.

He promised to do all voluntarily work for the welfare of people.

All the elders assured the management of full cooperation.

