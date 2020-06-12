UrduPoint.com
Ac Batgram Visits Hostels, Bazaars Check SOPs, Price Lists

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Ac Batgram visits hostels, bazaars check SOPs, price lists

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) ::On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Batgram Azhar Khan conducted surprise raids on various hotels and general stores in Batgram Bazaar and Koza Banda Bazaar.

During the check, Additional AC fined an hotelier for violating the government's existing Corona virus SOPs. The Additional AC also issued instructions on the occasion that in view of the corona virus and in accordance with the SOPs issued by the government, it is very important for everyone to wear a mask, especially if a shopkeeper is found without a mask, strict legal action will be taken against them.

