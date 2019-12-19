AC called upon community to show respect on Christmas Eve

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Islamabad, Sidra Anwar Thursday called upon the community to show respect on Christmas Eve and create awareness among new generation about the true spirit of this august day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC), Islamabad , Sidra Anwar Thursday called upon the community to show respect on Christmas Eve and create awareness among new generation about the true spirit of this august day.

Highlighting the importance of the day, in a ceremony held here, she said Christmas contained a beautiful lesson to love the sick and poor as the Jesus Christ had devoted his whole life for the betterment of humanity.

Mahreen Waseem, the president of "Aimal" (a non-governmental organization) eulogized the teaching of Christmas and urged he humanity to learn the true spirit of the day and celebrate it with the notion that they would stand against the evil and would pass their remain life in the services of ailing people.

Expressing her sorrow over the misconception about the day, she said some segment of the society do unusual thing which were contrary to that and as a good people, we have to abhor all immoral activities connected with the day.

Basharat Khokhar, president Community Development Foundation (CDF) appealed the government to show laxity for those Christians who were serving government job to celebrate their religious day with fervor.