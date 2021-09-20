AC Cantt conducts raids to check Corona SOPs violation; three arrested

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Rawalpindi Noshin Israr conducted raids in different markets to check implementation of Corona, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab government to control spread of the virus, said a district administration spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Cantt Rawalpindi Noshin Israr conducted raids in different markets to check implementation of Corona, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab government to control spread of the virus, said a district administration spokesman on Monday.

He said that three shopkeepers were arrested on violation of the SOPs while fines were also imposed on the rules violators.

The spokesman said the DC had directed the assistant commissioners and magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The administration had launched crackdown in the entire district and action was being taken against the violators, he added.