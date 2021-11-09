AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Noshin Israr on Monday visited Cash & Carry stores in the Westridge area and inspected the availability and prices of sugar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Noshin Israr on Monday visited Cash & Carry stores in the Westridge area and inspected the availability and prices of sugar.

She visited CSD Shop, Save Mart, Medina Cash & Carry and other stores. Sugar was available at all Cash and Carry stores at official rates.

She also reviewed the sugar stocks. The availability of imported sugar at Rs. 90 per kg was prominently written on all cash and carry stores. The AC also inspected the availability of other essential items at DC rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had instructed all the authorities concerned to ensure supply of sugar at official rates and take strict action in accordance with the law against those found involved in the hoarding of sugar and other food commodities.

He informed that the district administration had initiated stern action against those who sell sugar at more than the fixed price.

To a question he said, Chakki wheat flour was being supplied at Rs 58 per kg.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar launched a special campaign and took action against profiteers and hoarders.

Imported sugar was also being sold in 33 sahulat bazaars across Rawalpindi district and so far 329 metric tonnes had been sold in these markets, he informed.