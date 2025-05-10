AC carried out inspection of petrol pumps

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Paharpur Dr Hamid inspected various petrol pumps in a different locations.

This inspection was part of a larger crackdown on profiteering and to ensure consumers receive quality fuel and that there are no discrepancies in gauge measurements.

The inspections also included checks on petrol and diesel rates and legal documentation.

On this occasion, one pump was sealed for overpricing and absence of legal documents and the concerned manager was summoned to the office.

While all the others were strictly warned to keep the gauges equal.

The AC stressed the need to ensure that the consumers get quality fuel and that any fraudulent practices were strictly prevented.