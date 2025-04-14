AC Chair Meeting To Remove Encroachments In City
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM
TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammad Yusuf on Monday said that the tehsil administration would utilize all resources for eliminating encroachments from the city and trader representatives would taken into confidence in that regard,
He was chairing a meeting regarding anti-encroachment drive urged the traders to cooperate with administration for making the drive successfull.
Municipal Committee Chairman, Tadno Muhammad Khan, Syed Shahnawaz Mohsin Shah Bukhari, Vice Chairman, Abdul Karim Sheikh, CMO, Ijaz Mallah, DSP, Mujahid Shah and President Trader Federation, Shabir Memon and officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.
The Highway department officials briefed the meeting that the department was planning to start construction of roads in the city and removing encroachments was necessary to complete this task.
The anti-encroachments drive would be started from April 16, it was decided in the meeting.
The AC directed the administration to launch awareness campaign on social and electronic media about anti-encroachments operation in city.
He said that the drive would also help smooth flow of traffic in the city.
APP/amn/378
