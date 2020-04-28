AC, Chairman PCC inspect Gwadar Bazaar to control inflation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Gwadar along with Chairman Price Control Committee (PCC) Raja Tahir Abbas on Tuesday said that action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders who were selling goods to people on the double price

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gwadar along with Chairman Price Control Committee (PCC) Raja Tahir Abbas on Tuesday said that action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders who were selling goods to people on the double price.

They expressed these views suddenly visited the Gwadar Bazaar, saying that action would be taken against the vendors violating the official price list and those shopkeepers would be fined for selling expired items and violating the control price list.

They said that the citizens have been advised that they should not make a rush under lockdown otherwise action would be taken against those found in crowded places under violation of lockdown act while vendors of carts have been told to avoid making a rush and use facemasks.

Strict action will be taken against those vendors found in violation of precautionary measures.

Assistant Commissioner said in this regard, special orders have also been issued to levies Force for maintaining patrolling in the Bazaar in order to control artificial inflation in the month of Ramazan for facilities of public.

He said people could file complaints at Office of Assistant Commissioner against profiteers and hoarders for controlling illegal selling activities in the area, saying that no compromise would be made on the government price list in the Bazaar for facilities of common men.

AC said efforts were being taken to provide maximum facilities to people under lockdown in wake of the coronavirus.