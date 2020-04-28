UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC, Chairman PCC Inspect Gwadar Bazaar To Control Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

AC, Chairman PCC inspect Gwadar Bazaar to control inflation

Assistant Commissioner Gwadar along with Chairman Price Control Committee (PCC) Raja Tahir Abbas on Tuesday said that action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders who were selling goods to people on the double price

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gwadar along with Chairman Price Control Committee (PCC) Raja Tahir Abbas on Tuesday said that action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders who were selling goods to people on the double price.

They expressed these views suddenly visited the Gwadar Bazaar, saying that action would be taken against the vendors violating the official price list and those shopkeepers would be fined for selling expired items and violating the control price list.

They said that the citizens have been advised that they should not make a rush under lockdown otherwise action would be taken against those found in crowded places under violation of lockdown act while vendors of carts have been told to avoid making a rush and use facemasks.

Strict action will be taken against those vendors found in violation of precautionary measures.

Assistant Commissioner said in this regard, special orders have also been issued to levies Force for maintaining patrolling in the Bazaar in order to control artificial inflation in the month of Ramazan for facilities of public.

He said people could file complaints at Office of Assistant Commissioner against profiteers and hoarders for controlling illegal selling activities in the area, saying that no compromise would be made on the government price list in the Bazaar for facilities of common men.

AC said efforts were being taken to provide maximum facilities to people under lockdown in wake of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Gwadar Price Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

11 minutes ago

IOM Provides COVID-19 Emergency Shelter for Homele ..

4 minutes ago

Senior lawyer passed away

4 minutes ago

Minister visits Jinnah Hospital

4 minutes ago

Rs 541,500 fine imposed on profiteers in Multan D ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.