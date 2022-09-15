UrduPoint.com

AC Chairs Meeting Of Price Control Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 09:18 PM

AC chairs meeting of price control committee

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chaman Abdul Hameed Zahri, a price control committee meeting was held on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chaman Abdul Hameed Zahri, a price control committee meeting was held on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Chaman Shahzad Ali Zehri chaired the meeting in which flour dealer Anjuman Tajran participated.

The prices of flour and those of other food items were discussed and it was decided that the new price list would be issued in consultation with the traders' association and dealers.

The new prices of food items were determined for the entire district during the meeting.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the same fixed prices would be applied throughout the district till the next meeting.

The assistant commissioner warned the hoarders that strict legal action would be taken against hoarders.

He made it clear that providing adequate relief to the people from inflation was one of the Primary duties of the district administration and price control magistrates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the current price of a bag of flour in the city has reached Rs 13,000.

Related Topics

Chaman Same Price Anjuman From Flour

Recent Stories

Prime Minister meets Putin; reaffirms commitment t ..

Prime Minister meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand trade, security coope ..

2 minutes ago
 Man held for making fake call of dacoity

Man held for making fake call of dacoity

2 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 1,605-ton goods, benefits 124 ..

KSrelief distributes 1,605-ton goods, benefits 124,000 people

2 minutes ago
 UN chief raises alarm over 'backsliding' of democr ..

UN chief raises alarm over 'backsliding' of democracy worldwide

2 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akv ..

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Tre ..

19 minutes ago
 Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agricultur ..

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.