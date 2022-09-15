AC chairs meeting of price control committee

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chaman Abdul Hameed Zahri, a price control committee meeting was held on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chaman Abdul Hameed Zahri, a price control committee meeting was held on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Chaman Shahzad Ali Zehri chaired the meeting in which flour dealer Anjuman Tajran participated.

The prices of flour and those of other food items were discussed and it was decided that the new price list would be issued in consultation with the traders' association and dealers.

The new prices of food items were determined for the entire district during the meeting.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the same fixed prices would be applied throughout the district till the next meeting.

The assistant commissioner warned the hoarders that strict legal action would be taken against hoarders.

He made it clear that providing adequate relief to the people from inflation was one of the Primary duties of the district administration and price control magistrates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the current price of a bag of flour in the city has reached Rs 13,000.