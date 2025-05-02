Open Menu

AC Chairs Meeting Regarding Removal Of Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed, Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhry, chaired a meeting to discuss the removal of encroachments within the limits of Qazi Ahmed city, Town Committee Daulatpur, and Town Committee Shahpur Jehanian district Shaheed Benazirabad.

The meeting was attended by SHO Anti-Encroachment Ali Raza Zardari along with officers from the respective town committees.

The meeting decided that a grand operation against encroachments will be carried out in Qazi Ahmed, Daulatpur, and Shahpur Jehanian on Monday and Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhry issued strict directives to the officers, emphasizing that all encroachments must be removed immediately from urban areas.

