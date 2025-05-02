AC Chairs Meeting Regarding Removal Of Encroachment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed, Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhry, chaired a meeting to discuss the removal of encroachments within the limits of Qazi Ahmed city, Town Committee Daulatpur, and Town Committee Shahpur Jehanian district Shaheed Benazirabad
The meeting was attended by SHO Anti-Encroachment Ali Raza Zardari along with officers from the respective town committees.
The meeting decided that a grand operation against encroachments will be carried out in Qazi Ahmed, Daulatpur, and Shahpur Jehanian on Monday and Tuesday.
Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arsalan Chaudhry issued strict directives to the officers, emphasizing that all encroachments must be removed immediately from urban areas.
