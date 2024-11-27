Open Menu

AC Chairs Meeting To Review Dengue Preventive Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM

AC chairs meeting to review dengue preventive measures

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures for prevention of dengue fever in the tehsil.

He directed to launch drives to make aware the people about the disease and took practical measures to control spreading of dengue larva in the area.

APP/mud/378

