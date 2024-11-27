AC Chairs Meeting To Review Dengue Preventive Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measures for prevention of dengue fever in the tehsil.
He directed to launch drives to make aware the people about the disease and took practical measures to control spreading of dengue larva in the area.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC13 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK23 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication33 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures33 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border33 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK33 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques33 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes1 hour ago
-
PTI’s protest in Islamabad a 'colossal failure,' says minister Tarar1 hour ago