AC Chairs Performance Of Price Magistrates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Thursday directed strict price monitoring in local markets of the Sukkur city.

She said that the persons who were found extracting undue profit would not be tolerated.

Chairing a review meeting at his office here, the assistant commissioner said the mafia responsible for artificial inflation must be dealt with an iron hand.

Their locations should be monitored regularly, she instructed officials that Mukhtiarkars must send price control reports to the Assistant commissioner's office regularly.

During the meeting, the Price Control Magistrates briefed her on the efforts against profiteering and hoarding.

The Assistant Commissioners Sukkur instructed all price control magistrates to take more effective measures to ensure availability of essential food items at fixed prices.

