AC Chairs Performance Of Price Magistrates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Thursday directed strict price monitoring in local markets of the Sukkur city.
She said that the persons who were found extracting undue profit would not be tolerated.
Chairing a review meeting at his office here, the assistant commissioner said the mafia responsible for artificial inflation must be dealt with an iron hand.
Their locations should be monitored regularly, she instructed officials that Mukhtiarkars must send price control reports to the Assistant commissioner's office regularly.
During the meeting, the Price Control Magistrates briefed her on the efforts against profiteering and hoarding.
The Assistant Commissioners Sukkur instructed all price control magistrates to take more effective measures to ensure availability of essential food items at fixed prices.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT exports surge by 30% in first two months of FY 2024-251 minute ago
-
Dera police trace out blind murder of youth1 minute ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti lauds role of Mir Hazar Khan Marri in promotion of peace in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Dengue death toll rises to 4 in Rwp1 minute ago
-
Child protection unit inaugurated in Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Seminar held12 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 22 suspects21 minutes ago
-
UoS professor wins National Seerat Writing Competition21 minutes ago
-
Certificates distributed among participants22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits DPS22 minutes ago
-
Importance of clean environment highlighted31 minutes ago