AC Chairs Supervisors’ Meeting Regarding Cleanliness
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Monday presided over a meeting of supervisors deputed to maintain cleanliness in the tehsil.
He directed to devise effective strategy to maintain cleanliness in all mouzas specially.
The AC said provision of clean environment to the people was the responsibility of tehsil administration.
APP/mud/378
