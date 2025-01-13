Open Menu

AC Chairs Supervisors’ Meeting Regarding Cleanliness

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

AC chairs supervisors’ meeting regarding cleanliness

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Monday presided over a meeting of supervisors deputed to maintain cleanliness in the tehsil.

He directed to devise effective strategy to maintain cleanliness in all mouzas specially.

The AC said provision of clean environment to the people was the responsibility of tehsil administration.

APP/mud/378

