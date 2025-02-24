Open Menu

AC Charbagh Launches Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 09:08 PM

AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Charbagh Muhammad Yar khan launched the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 at the University of Swat, where hundreds of students, faculty members, and local community members participated, planting 500 Chirpine saplings

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Charbagh Muhammad Yar khan launched the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 at the University of Swat, where hundreds of students, faculty members, and local community members participated, planting 500 Chirpine saplings.

According to AC office, the AC emphasized Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change and highlighted the crucial role of tree plantation in mitigating its effects.

He praised the University of Swat for leading the initiative, which aligns with the country's efforts to combat climate change.

Sub Divisional Forest Officer Kamran stressed the importance of not only planting trees but also ensuring their care until maturity.

The event was carried out under the instructions of Commissioner Malakand Abid Khan Wazir and Deputy Commissioner Swat Shahzad Mehboob.

This initiative is part of the university's ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation and sustainability.

Last year, the university successfully planted 2000 trees along its campus, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.

APP/hsj/378

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21 ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa E ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 mi ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk

10 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of In ..

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Educati ..

2 minutes ago
 AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive ..

AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025

2 minutes ago
 PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, marty ..

PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war

2 minutes ago
 Cultural activities promote national integrity, un ..

Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over h ..

Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over her Nikah at Masjid al-Haram

24 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Global Indian Diasp ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Global Indian Diaspora Forum for Good 2025 in Abu ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on sol ..

Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on solar energy

37 minutes ago
 Tadweer Group to launch region’s first AI-driven ..

Tadweer Group to launch region’s first AI-driven Integrated Waste Management P ..

40 minutes ago
 Best policies being devised to ensure agricultural ..

Best policies being devised to ensure agricultural development: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility inaugurates Al-Aliah Ferry Term ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility inaugurates Al-Aliah Ferry Terminal

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan