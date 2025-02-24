AC Charbagh Launches Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 09:08 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Charbagh Muhammad Yar khan launched the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 at the University of Swat, where hundreds of students, faculty members, and local community members participated, planting 500 Chirpine saplings.
According to AC office, the AC emphasized Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change and highlighted the crucial role of tree plantation in mitigating its effects.
He praised the University of Swat for leading the initiative, which aligns with the country's efforts to combat climate change.
Sub Divisional Forest Officer Kamran stressed the importance of not only planting trees but also ensuring their care until maturity.
The event was carried out under the instructions of Commissioner Malakand Abid Khan Wazir and Deputy Commissioner Swat Shahzad Mehboob.
This initiative is part of the university's ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation and sustainability.
Last year, the university successfully planted 2000 trees along its campus, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.
