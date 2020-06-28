UrduPoint.com
AC Charged Butchers For Selling Unhygienic Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

AC charged butchers for selling unhygienic meat

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Bano Sunday visited different areas including bazaars, shops, butchers markets and vegetables markets and charged the butchers for selling unhygienic meat.

AC Gul Bano also checked the price lists and various edibles items including vegetables, milk shops and directed them to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government by wearing masks, gloves, and keep social distancing.

She also directed the TMA Mardan to start cleanliness in the bazaars, vegetables markets and butchers market. She also instructed the TMA to impose ban of slaughtering in the butchers shop and directed the butchers to do it in the butcheries house setup by the government.

