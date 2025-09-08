AC Chaudhry Arslan Visits Protective Embankments Of Indus
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed, Chaudhry Arsalan, visited Monday the protective embankments of the Indus River near Qazi Ahmed town to review the flood situation
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed, Chaudhry Arsalan, visited Monday the protective embankments of the Indus River near Qazi Ahmed town to review the flood situation.
During the visit, Assistant Commissioner inspected medical camps set up by the Health Department and Livestock Department to provide treatment and relief to flood-affected people and their livestock.
He said that the rescue operation is being carried out swiftly to ensure safe evacuation of residents from the riverine areas, on the directives of Commissioner SBA Division Nadeem Ahmed Abro and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani.
APP/rzq /mwq
