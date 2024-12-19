Open Menu

AC Checks Anti-polio Drive In Private Schools

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

AC checks anti-polio drive in private schools

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The district administration is making all-out efforts to make the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive successful across the district.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited several private schools and checked the vaccination process.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner met with the principals and teachers of the respective schools and instructed them to cooperate with the district administration and polio workers so that each child of under the age of five should be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner emphasized that the eradication of polio requires the cooperation of every individual in society.

He appealed to the teachers to fully support the district administration in making the campaign a success and to ensure that children under five years of age are vaccinated against polio.

Additionally, the assistant commissioner visited the Civil Dispensary in Muslim Bazaar, where he met with the doctors and polio workers performing duties in the campaign.

He specifically inquired about the refusal cases and reviewed the reasons behind them.

During the visit, he also inspected the medical facilities, the availability of medicines, and other essential services at the dispensary.

He directed the staff to leave no stone unturned in providing the best possible medical facilities to the public and to ensure that all children were vaccinated during the polio campaign.

The assistant commissioner underlined the need for coordinated efforts at all levels for the complete eradication of polio, saying, the district administration was utilizing all available resources for the purpose.

He urged the public to support the campaign and ensure that their children under the age of five are vaccinated against the polio so that this crippling disease could be eradicated from society.

Related Topics

Polio Visit Muslim All From Best

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

27 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

42 minutes ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

58 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

2 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan