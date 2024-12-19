AC Checks Anti-polio Drive In Private Schools
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The district administration is making all-out efforts to make the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive successful across the district.
As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited several private schools and checked the vaccination process.
During his visit, the assistant commissioner met with the principals and teachers of the respective schools and instructed them to cooperate with the district administration and polio workers so that each child of under the age of five should be administered the anti-polio vaccine.
On this occasion, the assistant commissioner emphasized that the eradication of polio requires the cooperation of every individual in society.
He appealed to the teachers to fully support the district administration in making the campaign a success and to ensure that children under five years of age are vaccinated against polio.
Additionally, the assistant commissioner visited the Civil Dispensary in Muslim Bazaar, where he met with the doctors and polio workers performing duties in the campaign.
He specifically inquired about the refusal cases and reviewed the reasons behind them.
During the visit, he also inspected the medical facilities, the availability of medicines, and other essential services at the dispensary.
He directed the staff to leave no stone unturned in providing the best possible medical facilities to the public and to ensure that all children were vaccinated during the polio campaign.
The assistant commissioner underlined the need for coordinated efforts at all levels for the complete eradication of polio, saying, the district administration was utilizing all available resources for the purpose.
He urged the public to support the campaign and ensure that their children under the age of five are vaccinated against the polio so that this crippling disease could be eradicated from society.
