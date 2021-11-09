AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf on Monday visited different colleges of taluka city and checked COVID-19 vaccination status of the students.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Muhammad Ashraf paid surprise visit to Zubaida Girls college and Muslim Science College located in city area and inspected COVID vaccination certificates.

The AC asked the students to get themselves vaccinated on immediate basis failing which they not be allowed to attend their classes.

He also directed college management to take measures for vaccination of all students.

