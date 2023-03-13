AC checks enforcement of one dish policy

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Dr Sana on Monday visited various marriage halls in Tehsil Hassan Abdal to check the enforcement of one dish policy.

According to details, she reviewed the guidelines issued by the Punjab government regarding following one dish policy in marriage ceremonies.

She issued instructions to all marriage halls managers to only serve one dish, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.