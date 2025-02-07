AC checks facilities at Sweet Home for orphan girls

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has visited the 'Nigehbaan Sweet Home' institute and checked the facilities being provided to girls.

On his arrival, the assistant commissioner was welcomed by Finance Secretary Ejaz Ahmad Khatak and RMU Ms.

Irum Khan Kundi.

The assistant commissioner was briefed about the organization and educational activities. He also met with the girls residing at the Sweet Home.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi invited the orphaned girls to visit his office.