Open Menu

AC Checks Facilities At Sweet Home For Orphan Girls

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

AC checks facilities at Sweet Home for orphan girls

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has visited the 'Nigehbaan Sweet Home' institute and checked the facilities being provided to girls.

On his arrival, the assistant commissioner was welcomed by Finance Secretary Ejaz Ahmad Khatak and RMU Ms.

Irum Khan Kundi.

The assistant commissioner was briefed about the organization and educational activities. He also met with the girls residing at the Sweet Home.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi invited the orphaned girls to visit his office.

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

15 minutes ago
 Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-J ..

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic ..

UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grena ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with reco ..

Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington

1 hour ago
 ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions ..

ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions ..

Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Co ..

Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment

3 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discus ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..

4 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan