AC Checks Price Lists, Quality Of Daily Use Items In Main Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Daraban Nadir Nazar Friday visited the main bazaar of the Tehsil and checked the quality and prices of the daily-use commodities.

During the visit which was undertaken in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, the assistant commissioner checked the cleanliness and hygienic conditions of the shops.

He directed the shopkeepers to display the price lists at prominent places and ensure the implementation of the price lists issued by the administration.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to the masses by ensuring the availability of food items at affordable prices.

The assistant commissioner also directed for removal of encroachments and ensure cleanliness in the bazaar.

He warned that the self-created inflation would not be tolerated at any cost and no compromise would be made over the quality of daily use items.

