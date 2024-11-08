Open Menu

AC Checks Prices Of Daily Use Items In Several Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

AC checks prices of daily use items in several markets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, the Assistant Commissioner city, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday visited differ­ent markets of the and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit, kiryana and grocery.

Assistant Commissioner on the occasion directed shop-keepers to sell essential items at Government fixed prices and no profiteer­ing and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost.

The AC spent more than two hours in markets to review the prices of essential items being provided to the citizens. She also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily use items.

Related Topics

Sukkur Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

15 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

5 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan