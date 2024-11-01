AC Checks Prices Of Essential Commodities
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, the Assistant Commissioner City, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday visited different markets and checked prices of daily use items including vegetables, fruit, kiryana and groceries.
Assistant Commissioner on the occasion directed shopkeepers to sell essential items at government fixed prices and no profiteering and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost.
The AC spent more than two hours in markets to review the prices of essential items being provided to the citizens. She also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily-use items.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Qatar leadership agree to enhance cooperation, high-level exchanges5 seconds ago
-
Mayor Sukkur holds review meeting of development projects20 seconds ago
-
Collective role essential to eliminate corruption from society: Commissioner23 seconds ago
-
Man killed in road mishap27 seconds ago
-
SSP held Khuli Katchehry, resolved public complaints29 seconds ago
-
Senate body on petroleum discusses oil and gas drilling, third-party sales40 seconds ago
-
Large number of people reach Lahore hospitals due to smog10 minutes ago
-
PM back to Islamabad after two-day Qatar visit10 minutes ago
-
2 get death penalty in Wah murder cases10 minutes ago
-
KP govt signs agreement for independent power transmission line11 minutes ago
-
Punjab farmers urged to grow more wheat11 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 helped 189,149 victims during October11 minutes ago