AC Checks Prices, Quality Food Items At Lakki Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

AC checks prices, quality food items at Lakki bazaar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District administration Lakki Marwat has launched a crack-down against profiteers in a bid to ensure essential edible items at affordable level for citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Yasir Nazeer visited the fruit and vegetable market and checked prices, quality of commodities and cleanliness.

He directed the shopkeepers to display the officially-prescribed rate list at prominent places, facilitating consumers to get edible items at lower prices.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard no violation would be tolerated.

