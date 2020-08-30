UrduPoint.com
AC Checks Routes Of Mourning Processions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

AC checks routes of mourning processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Umar Maqbool visited routes of mourning processions and checked security arrangements there.

He also directed the security staff to perform their duties vigilant so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be averted.

The AC also visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Chak No.258-RB and checked the availability of doctors and paramedical staff there.He directed the BHU administration to keep all medical services at high alert to deal any emergent situation and in this connection no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

