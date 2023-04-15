AC checks stock of fertilizer, sugar in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Timargarah Shehzad Khan Saturday visited various stocks of fertilizers and sugar and met with the dealers regarding the availability of fertilizers and sugar.

AC Timargarah also inspected the fertilizer and sugar godown in the bazaar Timargarah.

During the checking, Assistant Commission Shehzad Khan checked the stock, no hoarding or high selling was found. He said, in the light of the instructions given by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner/Price Magistrate Tamergarh Shehzad Khan checked the warehouses of various wholesale dealers of fertilizer and sugar in Tamergarh.

Assistant Commissioner Timergarh checked the stock and records on the spot, no hoarding was found. Fertilizer and sugar wholesale dealers have stock as per market supply.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower has issued instructions to the Assistant Director Consumer Protection Council and all the Assistant Additional Assistant Commissioners to check and submit reports regarding fertilizer and sugar on a daily basis.