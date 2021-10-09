UrduPoint.com

AC Checks Vaccination Certificates In Marriage Hall

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Timergara Saturday paid a surprise visit to Taroon Shadi Hall along with Levies personnel and checked the vaccination certificates of people

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Timergara Saturday paid a surprise visit to Taroon Shadi Hall along with Levies personnel and checked the vaccination certificates of people.

The team also vaccinated those people who unable to produce their certificates.

