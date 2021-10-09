AC checks vaccination certificates in marriage hall

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Timergara Saturday paid a surprise visit to Taroon Shadi Hall along with Levies personnel and checked the vaccination certificates of people

The team also vaccinated those people who unable to produce their certificates.