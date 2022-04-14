AC checks various petrol pumps in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Drabin Shah Bahram Thursday visited various petrol pumps to ensure implementation of prices of petroleum products issued by OGRA and imposed heavy fines on pump owners on the spot for violation.

He later visited the bazaar and warned the vendors that grand selling would not be tolerated. He also issued challans to the vendors on grocery sales and directed them to display the price lists in prominent places and full implementation of government price lists.