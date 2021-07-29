AC Chilas visits flood affected areas of Khinet velly

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chilas Hussain Shah along with AD Disaster, Tehsildar Chilas and revenue field staff visited flood affected Khiner valley to inspect damages caused by the floods.

On the occasion relief goods along with required items and tents were provided to the affectees. Revenue field staff were deputed to assess damages.

Main water channel of Thalpan has severely damaged due to which water irrigation water has suspended and crops are likely to be affected.

The Deputy Commissioner/ Chairman DDMA has declared emergency and PWD Diamer has been directed to restore irrigation channel of Thalpan on emergency basis.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, especially in Diamer and Ghazar districts, heavy rains have caused severe damage to houses, crops, trees and access roads due to landslides, floods and GLOF at various places.

Meanwhile,Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) issues advisory for further potential GLOF related disasters in vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.