AC Chiniot Makes Surprise Visit To Various Examination Centers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Chiniot Ashfaq Rasool made a surprise visit to various examination centers here Friday. He checked the necessary arrangements at the examination centers for the Matriculation Annual Examinations for Boys and Girls.
He saw the availability of lights for the students at the centers and the arrangements for the students to sit as per the seating plan. He also checked the attendance of the invigilators and talked to the students on the spot.
He said that transparent conduct of the examinations is a priority for which all available resources are being utilized. He reviewed the security arrangements at the centers and confirmed that no unauthorized person is present within the boundaries of the examination center.
