AC Chitral Visits Utility Stores Main Godown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:33 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Chitral Saqain Saleem visited Utility Stores Corporation main godown, Chitral here on Tuesday and examined the preparation before the forthcoming Holy month of Ramadan under Prime Minister Ramadan Package.

During his visit, the AC Saqlain Saleem checked availability of various items during the Utility Stores main godown and also checked Ramzan Package for the people of Chitral.

The Ramzan Package of Utility Stores would commence from April 10 where 19 items including sugar, Atta, Ghee and Oil have been subsidized by the government for Ramadan.

