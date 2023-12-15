Open Menu

AC City Cracks Down On Beggar Rackets, 23 Netted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) In a late-night sting operation, the Assistant Commissioner City, following the Deputy Commissioner's directive, launched a targeted sweep against professional beggars across the city subdivision.

This decisive action netted 23 individuals, their pleas for alms replaced by the clanging of handcuffs, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Friday.

"Professional beggars exploit our compassion for personal gain," declared the ICT spokesperson. "These arrests send a clear message that Islamabad has zero tolerance for such organized begging rings."

The apprehended individuals, identified as professional beggars, were whisked away to the police station. Meanwhile, any minor children found in their company were placed in the care of the Edhi Center, ensuring their safety and well-being.

This operation is just the latest in a series of ongoing crackdowns led by Assistant Commissioners, demonstrating the city's unwavering commitment to combating the organized begging menace. One by one, these exploitative rings are being dismantled, restoring the streets to a place of genuine need and compassion, not calculated manipulation.

The ICT authirities urged the citizens that if next time you encounter someone begging remember Islamabad is taking action adding said be wary of professional ploys, and if you suspect exploitation, report it. Together, we can create a city where genuine hardship finds support, not opportunistic schemes.

