AC City Cracks Down On Violations At Aabpara Sunday Market

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) In a move to ensure fair practices and adherence to regulations, the Assistant Commissioner City, acting on Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon's directives, conducted a thorough inspection of Aabpara Sunday Market.

The visit aimed to tackle issues ranging from price discrepancies to unauthorized use of polythene bags and encroachments, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Sunday while talking to APP.

He further said that the Aabpara Sunday Market witnessed a vigilant oversight as the AC City took charge, meticulously examining price lists and enforcing regulatory compliance. The mission was part of daily operations against rising prices and other infractions, underscored the commitment to maintaining order and fairness.

During the inspection, a shopping mart faced the consequence of non-compliance when it failed to present the mandatory DC counter and price list.

Acting swiftly, the Assistant Commissioner City sealed the establishment, sending a clear message about the zero-tolerance stance on violations.

This incident is not isolated, rather it reflects a broader effort to curb malpractices in the market. Routine operations have been underway to address concerns related to price hikes and the unauthorized use of polythene bags.

The encroachments too, have been a target of these ongoing initiatives, illustrating a comprehensive approach to ensure the market operates within the defined regulatory framework.

The role of the AC City in these operations is pivotal, representing the local administration's dedication to upholding the standards of commerce and public safety.

The recent action served as a reminder to all market participants of the imperative to adhere to regulations, promoting a fair and transparent marketplace.

As the crackdown on violations continues, the message conveyed is one of accountability and a commitment to fostering a responsible business environment in Aabpara, the spokesman concluded.

