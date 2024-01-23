AC City, IFA Inspected Eateries At F-6 Markaz
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In a recent move directed by the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner City, in collaboration with the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday conducted a thorough inspection of eateries at F-6 Markaz.
The targeted establishments, namely Meso, House of Turk, and Subway, underwent scrutiny, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said. Following the investigation, three restaurants faced closure under the authority's decision due to concerns related to expired items, non-standard offerings, and subpar hygiene practices. The AC, acting as a representative of the city's administration, affirmed the sealing of these establishments.
According to ICT spokesman, the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to ensure public health and safety. The AC also issued warnings to other businesses found in violation of established standards.
This decisive action underscores the commitment to maintaining hygiene and quality standards within the city's food establishments. As authorities continue their vigilance, this enforcement sends a clear message about the importance of adhering to regulations for the well-being of both residents and visitors alike.
