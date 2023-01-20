AC city monitors performance of polio teams in field

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima reviewed the performance of polio teams during the ongoing national polio prevention campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima reviewed the performance of polio teams during the ongoing national polio prevention campaign.

She monitored the performance of mobile polio teams, transit teams, and fixed teams at Union Council No.

8.

On this occasion, the attendance of polio teams was found to be 100 percent.

She expressed satisfaction that police helped the polio teams by stopping buses and getting passenger children vaccinated.