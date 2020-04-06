UrduPoint.com
AC City Receives 23 Pilgrims In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:13 PM

AC city receives 23 pilgrims in Faisalabad

As many as 23 pilgrims (Zaireen) were received and shifted to Quarantine center GC University new campus,said Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : As many as 23 pilgrims (Zaireen) were received and shifted to Quarantine center GC University new campus,said Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari.

According to spokesman here on Monday,these pilgrims reached at Faisalabad from Multan and they would be kept in the quarantine center where their corona tests would be conducted and provided necessary treatment.

In the meantime, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza also visited Quarantine Center GC University new campus and checked security arrangements there.

Later, AC City and SSP Operations visited Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road and directed the center staff to perform their duties efficient as no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated at all.

