AC City Swooped Down On Alms Seekers, 16 Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) In a swift operation, the Assistant Commissioner City swooped down on professional beggars plaguing Islamabad's posh sectors F-6 and F-7 neighborhoods on Sunday.

Sixteen individuals were apprehended and whisked away to Kohsar Police Station, leaving the swanky streets temporarily beggar-free, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He said that this action wasn't just about cleaning up the cityscape from professional beggars. While adult beggars faced legal proceedings, any accompanying minors were compassionately sent to the Edhi Center, ensuring their well-being while dismantling the beggar networks that exploit them.

"This is just the latest operation in an ongoing city-wide campaign, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners, to tackle the issue of professional begging head-on," he added.

