AC City Visits Markets To Assess Milk Prices, Fined Dairy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 11:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Hyderabad city Shahzado Umair Jarwar on Friday visited various areas of the city to assess the milk prices. During this initiative, he took action against dairies/shops selling milk at a higher price than the fixed rates by the government.

Assistant Commissioner City stated that Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad had issued strict instructions that the public should be provided relief at any cost. He also fined Nagori dairy at Hirabad for overcharging consumers.

