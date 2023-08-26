Open Menu

AC City Visits Markets To Assess Milk Prices, Fined Dairy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Hyderabad city Shahzado Umair Jarwar on Friday visited various areas of the city to assess the milk prices. During this initiative, he took action against dairies/shops selling milk at a higher price than the fixed rates by the government.

Assistant Commissioner City stated that Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad had issued strict instructions that the public should be provided relief at any cost. He also fined Nagori dairy at Hirabad for overcharging consumers.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Price Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

11 minutes ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

11 minutes ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

12 minutes ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

12 minutes ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

12 minutes ago
 AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

12 minutes ago
Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

33 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

33 minutes ago
 Probation officers from information group visits S ..

Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University

33 minutes ago
 Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continu ..

Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues

33 minutes ago
 83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours ..

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

60 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mechanism to punish sexual harass ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan