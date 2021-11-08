AC City visits markets to check price of sugar; lodges four FIRs against shopkeepers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rawalpindi City, Waqas Sikandari on Monday visited different city markets and registered four FIRs against shopkeepers for violating orders of the government and not selling sugar at official rates.

He also checked the rate lists at the shops and directed the shopkeepers to display the official price of sugar, Rs. 90 per kg prominently on the shops.

According to a district administration spokesman, all the Assistant Commissioners and price magistrates were conducting raids on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali to check hoarding and profiteering particularly of sugar and make it available at official rates in all tehsils of the district.

The raids would continue and the administration would strict action in accordance with the law against the violators, he added.