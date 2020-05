AC City visits mosques, checks anti-corona arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Sunday visited various mosques in the city and checked arrangements regarding corona virus pandemic.

During visit the AC met with Masjid committes members and discussed anti-corona measures.

He appealed them to adopt social distance and other preventive measures for protection from corona virus.

Meanwhile, AC City also visited quarantine center GC University new campus and checked availability of necessary facilities for center inmates.

He directed the security staff to perform their duties vigilantly so that suspect corona patients