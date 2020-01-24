AC coaster service to be launched for Taxila to Rawat route

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA), Rawalpindi has decided to launch Air Conditioned Coaster Service on Rawat to Taxila route to encourage the private vehicle users to switch over to public transport.

According to DRTA Rawalpindi sources, the authority has invited proposals from private coaster operators for the service and the last date for submission of the proposal is January 31.

The authority is also making arrangements to launch a 28 seater coaster service for new Islamabad International Airport.

Earlier, the citizens had urged the authorities concerned to start bus services for two new routes to facilitate the passengers.

A project to facilitate the passengers from Rawalpindi, Rawat and Koral Chowk to the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA), 35 kilometres distance in air-conditioned buses was delayed last year owing to a disagreement between transporters and the administration.

The DRTA had planned to start a bus service to the airport, operating from two locations in the city including Rawat and Koral Chowk.

One route was announced from Rawat which passing through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26 and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new airport.

The other route was from Koral Chowk to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, then to Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road and at the new airport.

Given the shortage of time and resources, the authority had initially planned to operate the service by engaging a private transport company.

However, with the service having predefined stops which did not conform to the behaviour patterns of locals, it irked the transporters who demanded more stops near Rawat and the airport so that they could fill up more passengers and increase returns on each trip.

The situation worsened when the RTA failed to build a proper stop for the buses in Rawat after the administration allegedly refused to allocate land for the purpose.

RTA Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti had previously said they would set up proper bus stations and stands at every five-kilometres along the route of the bus to facilitate the commuters.

This has posed a problem for the passengers making their way to IIA via Rawalpindi who have to hire taxis which are charging up to Rs 2000 in fares. These can go up to as much as Rs 3,000 at night.